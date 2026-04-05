Source: Iraq’s CF seeks 'temporary truce' between IRI and US forces

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest Iraqi parliamentary bloc, has delegated Hadi Al-Amiri, leader of the Badr Organization, to open negotiations aimed at securing a temporary truce between Iraqi armed factions and the United States, a source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The discussions, according to the source, are modeled on last month’s five-day truce declared by Kataib Hezbollah and extended three times, during which attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad were halted. Current contacts focus on Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujaba, two factions within Iraq’s Islamic Resistance (IRI).

The diplomatic push comes as US airstrikes continue to target sites linked to the IRI and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-affiliated paramilitary network. In parallel, IRI-affiliated factions have claimed nearly 450 attacks targeting US military facilities across Iraq and the wider region, describing the operations as part of a broader campaign linked to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Read more: Armed factions'cross-border attacks draw legal warnings and Arab pressure