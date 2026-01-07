Iraq’s Basra Council to replace 10+ administrators

Shafaq News– Basra

Basra Provincial Council plans to vote on replacing 12 or 13 district and subdistrict heads across the southern province within the next two weeks, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Council member Nawfal Al-Mansouri told Shafaq News that these measures are part of a reorganization of local administration in Basra.

During its session today, the Council elected Alaa Abdul-Hussein Salman as head of the Basra Investment Commission for the upcoming term.