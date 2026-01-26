Iraq’s Badr joins calls to support Iran in case of war

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Badr Organization said on Monday it would back Iran if it came under attack, portraying any confrontation as a “decisive battle.”

In a statement, the group affirmed its support for Iran’s leadership and people, urging its members to be ready for escalation.

A day earlier, Kataib Hezbollah, another Iran-aligned Iraqi faction, also urged fighters to prepare for a “comprehensive war” in support of Tehran and accused Israel of seeking to “weaken or destroy” Iran.

US President Donald Trump said on January 23 that a “massive fleet” was moving toward the region amid warnings over Iran’s response to protests that erupted in December 2025.

The US military has also confirmed the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East, describing the move as part of its mission to promote regional security, without detailing operational plans.

Iran has warned that any US strike would be met with a full response. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohammad Pakpour said Tehran has its “finger on the trigger.”

This is a breaking story...