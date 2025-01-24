Iraq’s Babil bids farewell to 100+ Lebanese refugees returning home

Shafaq News/ On Friday, more than 110 Lebanese refugees left Babil Province, central Iraq, after completing the necessary arrangements for their return to Lebanon.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported, "The refugees, who fled to Iraq months ago due to military escalation and Israeli bombardment in Lebanon, boarded buses to the airport in preparation for their return journey."

Earlier in January, 150 refugees departed from Babil to their homeland in a coordinated operation involving the Migration Directorate, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the Babil Provincial Office, and the Relief Office for Lebanese Guests in the province.

Notably, Lebanese migrants began arriving in Iraq in September 2024, following the escalation of Israeli hostilities. The war, which led to widespread destruction and casualties across several regions of Lebanon, prompted over 20,000 Lebanese citizens to seek refuge in Iraq, with many choosing to settle in cities like Najaf and Karbala.