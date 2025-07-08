Iraq’s Al-Sudani tackles border security with Turkish Intel Chief

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Ankara

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with the Head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, Ibrahim Kalin, to discuss security coordination.

According to a statement from the PM's media office, Kalin delivered greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to deeper bilateral ties.

The meeting focused on intelligence exchange and joint efforts to enhance stability along the Iraq-Turkiye border and across the region.