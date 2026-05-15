Iraq’s Al-Hakim warns incomplete cabinet cannot govern effectively

Shafaq News- Baghdad

National State Forces Alliance leader Ammar Al-Hakim on Friday called for intensified political dialogue to fill vacant ministries in Iraq’s new cabinet, noting that a structurally incomplete government “cannot perform completely.”

During a meeting with Hadi Al-Amiri, secretary-general of the Badr Organization, Al-Hakim said granting confidence to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s government “is not the end of the road, but the beginning of responsibility.”

رحّبتُ بزيارة جناب الحاج هادي العامري الأمين العام لمنظمة بدر، وتبادلتُ معه الحديث حول الشأن السياسي، لا سيما منح الثقة لحكومة الأستاذ علي الزيدي، إذ تمثّل هذه الخطوة بداية المسؤولية في تحقيق تطلعات الشعب، مع التأكيد على إكمال الوزارات الشاغرة بأسرع وقت.ووحدة الإطار التنسيقي… pic.twitter.com/a9jZRPlRzg — Ammar Al-Hakim | عمار الحكيم (@Ammar_Alhakeem) May 15, 2026

Iraq’s parliament on Thursday approved Al-Zaidi’s government and its ministerial program, granting confidence to 14 ministers, while postponing votes on nine other ministries until after the Eid Al-Adha holiday, expected in about two weeks, after objections were raised against several nominees.

Read more: Ali Al-Zaidi sworn in as Iraq's prime minister with a program already failed