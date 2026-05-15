Iraq’s Al-Hakim warns incomplete cabinet cannot govern effectively

Iraq’s Al-Hakim warns incomplete cabinet cannot govern effectively
2026-05-15T10:52:46+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

National State Forces Alliance leader Ammar Al-Hakim on Friday called for intensified political dialogue to fill vacant ministries in Iraq’s new cabinet, noting that a structurally incomplete government “cannot perform completely.”

During a meeting with Hadi Al-Amiri, secretary-general of the Badr Organization, Al-Hakim said granting confidence to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s government “is not the end of the road, but the beginning of responsibility.”

Iraq’s parliament on Thursday approved Al-Zaidi’s government and its ministerial program, granting confidence to 14 ministers, while postponing votes on nine other ministries until after the Eid Al-Adha holiday, expected in about two weeks, after objections were raised against several nominees.

Read more: Ali Al-Zaidi sworn in as Iraq's prime minister with a program already failed

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