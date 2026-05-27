Iraq’s Al-Hakim ties stability to finalizing cabinet posts

Shafaq News- Baghdad

National State Forces Alliance leader Ammar al-Hakim on Wednesday urged Iraqi political forces to intensify dialogue aimed at filling vacant ministerial posts, linking the completion of the government lineup to stronger stability and improved performance.

During his Eid al-Adha sermon in Baghdad, al-Hakim appealed for the selection of “qualified and widely acceptable candidates,” cautioning that Iraq is passing through a phase shaped by both pressure and opportunity.

Pledging his backing for the new government, he underscored the need to modernize Iraq’s economic defenses, stressing that resilience now depends not only on traditional tools but also on adaptation to digital and technological change.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s parliament approved Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s new cabinet and its ministerial program, granting confidence to 14 ministers while postponing votes on nine remaining portfolios until after the Eid al-Adha holiday due to objections to several nominees, leaving the government lineup incomplete.

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