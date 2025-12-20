Ammar al-Hakim urges strong government and balanced foreign policy

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The head of the Al-Hikma Movement (Wisdom), Ammar al-Hakim, said Iraq needs a strong, unified government and a balanced foreign policy that protects national decision-making during a speech delivered at the official ceremony marking Iraqi Martyr Day on Sunday.

Foreign Policy and Regional Positioning

Addressing regional and international developments, al-Hakim said Iraq must pursue a “balanced, independent, and clearly defined” foreign policy. “Iraq should not be an arena for conflict or a platform for settling scores,” he said, calling for relations to be managed based on mutual respect and shared interests.

He linked sovereignty to decision-making rather than isolation, saying, “Sovereignty does not mean disengagement or rupture; it means owning the decision and building balanced relations based on parity, not dependency.” He added that “multiple centers of decision-making do not create strength but drain the state from within,” a reference to the need for unified authority in managing Iraq’s external relations.

Government Formation and Accountability

On domestic governance, al-Hakim highlighted the formation of a “strong and aware” government as a national priority, calling for an administration in which all political forces share responsibility. “The people are waiting for a government that can translate the electoral mandate into real stability, tangible services, job opportunities, and a productive economy,” he said.

He stressed that the strength of governments is not measured by slogans, but by their “ability to deliver, institutional harmony, respect for the constitution, and commitment to a clear, accountable program.”

Roadmap for Reform and Development

Al-Hakim outlined a phased government program, beginning with a 100-day period focused on urgent public needs, including electricity, water supply, employment, service delivery, and anti-corruption measures. He said this would be followed by a “year of reform” aimed at administrative and governance improvements, and then a four-year phase focused on sustainable development through job creation, investment attraction, infrastructure improvement, and economic diversification.

Economy as the Primary National Priority

Describing the economy as Iraq’s central challenge, al-Hakim said future domestic and foreign policies should be shaped by economic priorities. “The next priority is an economic one,” he said, pointing out that it should guide legislative activity, executive decisions, and Iraq’s regional and international engagements.

He called on parliament and state institutions to pursue a “legislative and legal transformation” to support federal and local governments in implementing economic reforms, emphasizing coordination across executive, legislative, and judicial authorities.

Dialogue and Political Responsibility

Al-Hakim reiterated his call for what he described as a “table of courageous dialogue,” urging political actors to prioritize responsibility over competition for positions. “Not to divide positions, but to share the burden of the homeland,” he said, calling for difficult decisions to protect state institutions and national cohesion.

National Unity and Political Stability

Al-Hakim emphasized internal cohesion as a foundation for state stability, warning that political paralysis poses greater risks than disagreement itself. “Political differences are not only legitimate, but they are necessary,” he said, adding that “turning them into sharp divisions or institutional paralysis weakens the state, erodes public trust, and opens the door to external pressures.”

Referring to Iraq’s post-2003 political system, which is based on power-sharing among diverse political, ethnic, and sectarian actors, he said unity should be safeguarded through dialogue rather than exclusion, stressing that “diversity should be a source of strength, not fragmentation.”