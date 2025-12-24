Baghdad: Shiite CF leaders urge government formation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Ammar al-Hakim, head of the Al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement, urged factions within Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest bloc in parliament, to adhere to constitutional timelines as negotiations to form a new government stall.

During a meeting with Muhsen Al-Mandalawi, leader of the Al-Asas (The Foundation) Coalition, Al-Hakim said the bloc’s performance in recent years supported “political and security stability” in the country.

Meanwhile, Al-Mandalawi stressed the need to elect a speaker of parliament as a key step toward forming what he described as a strong government capable of managing the next phase.

The CF has yet to reach agreement on forming a new government. Talks over a prime ministerial candidate have reached a “near stalemate,” and any final choice would require approval from the United States, senior Framework member Abdulrahman Al-Jazaeri told Shafaq News on December 23.

Under Iraq’s power-sharing system (muhasasa), the premiership is typically held by a Shiite, the presidency by a Kurd, and the speakership by a Sunni.

