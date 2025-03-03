Iraq receives first trial shipment under TIR system

Shafaq News/ Iraq has received its first trial shipment under the Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) system, the Ministry of Transport announced on Sunday.

“The shipment originated from Mersin Port in Turkiye, crossed into Iraq via the Ibrahim Khalil border, and continued to Umm Qasr Port before heading to its final destination at Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi,” the ministry’s media office quoted Mortada Karim Al-Shahmani, Director-General of Iraq's General Company for Land Transportation (GCLT), as saying.

Al-Shahmani credited the efforts of Iraqi Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi in coordinating with the International Road Transport Union (IRU) to facilitate the shipment’s success.

The ministry described the event as “a turning point,” emphasizing that Iraq is on the brink of full adoption of the TIR system, which is expected to enhance efficiency in freight transportation and customs clearance. In early February, IRU announced Iraq’s readiness to conduct its first TIR transport operation.