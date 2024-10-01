Iraq prepares housing for Lebanese refugees amid Israeli conflict

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the governorates of Diyala and Saladin designated three residential complexes to accommodate refugees fleeing from Lebanon to Iraq.

Omar Al-Obaidi, spokesperson for the Diyala Provincial Council, informed Shafaq News Agency that the Chairman of the Diyala Council held a meeting with several members and government officials, instructing the preparation of Al-Ghalibiya housing complex. This government complex, which contains over 600 apartments, has been equipped with water and electricity and opened its doors to house those displaced by the ongoing war between Lebanon and Israeli forces.

Al-Obaidi added that the complex is under the authority of the Ministry of Construction and Housing, with significant progress already made on its development.

In a related update, Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that Saladin Governor Badr Al-Fahl directed the preparation of two residential complexes in Balad and Tikrit. Each complex contains over 500 housing units to provide suitable shelter for the incoming refugees from Lebanon.

Earlier on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the Ministry of Migration and Displacement announced the arrival of the second group of Lebanese families due to the ongoing "Israeli aggression" on Lebanon.

The ministry stated that its teams received 262 Lebanese citizens via the Al-Qaim border crossing.

Additionally, the Iraqi government issued new directives to provide free entry visas to Lebanese citizens and simplify the process of entering Iraq, following the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.