Iraq praises new oil export deal with Kurdistan for revenue fairness

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani hailed the new Baghdad–Erbil oil export deal as a landmark step.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, the two leaders met on Thursday in the presence of Ziyad al-Janabi, chairman of the Parliamentary Commission of Integrity, and highlighted the agreement’s role in supporting development, diversifying export outlets, and ensuring fairness in revenue distribution through the Iraq–Turkiye pipeline.

Read more: Kurdish oil export mechanism: New details

The talks also addressed recent political developments, stressing the need for unified positions to reinforce political and social stability, and reviewed preparations for the parliamentary elections scheduled for November.