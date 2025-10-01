Iraq parliament session repeatedly delayed over lack of quorum

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament postponed its Wednesday session several times after failing to reach the required quorum, despite repeated appeals from the speaker’s office for lawmakers to enter the chamber.

A parliamentary source told Shafaq News that Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani even left the hall for the cafeteria to personally urge members to return and complete the quorum for a session scheduled to vote on a package of laws.

According to the agenda, parliament was due to vote on 11 draft laws and proposed laws covering economic, social, health, and rights-related issues.

The source noted that Wednesday’s meeting had been expected to be the last before campaigning begins on Friday for the upcoming elections, leaving lawmakers preoccupied with preparations.

The speaker’s office initially postponed the sitting for half an hour, then pushed it back again by an hour as attendance fell short.

Deputy Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi called on lawmakers to attend the rescheduled session at 4:00 p.m., stressing in a statement that the agenda includes “more than ten important laws affecting different segments of Iraqi society” and urging members to actively participate in passing them.

Separately, Hussein al-Amiri, an MP from the Sadqoun bloc, told reporters at parliament that while the chamber had worked throughout its term, it was ultimately the responsibility of deputies to attend and approve pending legislation. He cited “political wills and agendas” that had obstructed the passage of certain laws.

Al-Amiri also said Iraq had experienced delays in paying salaries to public employees and pensioners, urging the government to clarify the reasons. He added that the recent rise in oil prices could be used to help resolve the problem.

