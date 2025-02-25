Iraq’s Cabinet approves new PMF law, refers it to Parliament

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved a new draft law for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and referred it to Parliament for a vote, the Prime Minister’s media office said.

The proposed legislation has sparked heated debate among lawmakers. Supporters say it is crucial to formalize and regulate the PMF, while opponents argue it is designed to sideline current leaders, including Falih Al-Fayyad, and weaken the force. The dispute has deepened disagreements within the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite political parties.

The key sticking point is the law’s provisions on the retirement age for PMF members. Some speculate that its passage could pave the way for integrating the PMF into the Iraqi army.

Earlier this month, Parliament withdrew the law from its agenda due to political disputes. Rafiq al-Salihi, an MP from the Sadiqoun bloc—which, along with the State of Law, is one of the law’s strongest backers—told Shafaq News that political parties had agreed to finalize the PMF Service and Retirement Law in upcoming sessions.

A source familiar with the matter said last week that the Coordination Framework had agreed to push the law forward but insisted on amending a contentious clause before its approval.