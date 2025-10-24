Iraq on Israeli Knesset approval of West Bank: a blatant violation of international law

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli Knesset’s approval of two draft laws seeking to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and the “illegal settlements.”

In a statement, the ministry called the Knesset’s move “a blatant violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and a direct infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

The ministry warned that such “expansionist measures undermine prospects for stability and entrench the reality of occupation and settlement, threatening peace and security across the entire region.”

Reaffirming Iraq’s “firm and consistent” stance in support of the Palestinian cause, the ministry reiterated the country’s backing for “the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.”