Iraq ministry rejects rumors on military salary cuts

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq's Ministry of Finance denied statements attributed to Minister Taif Sami regarding salary cuts for military and police personnel.

In a statement, the ministry denied the claims attributed to the finance minister regarding the salary scale law, stating that they were false. It clarified that the minister did not suggest that the delay in passing the law was due to high salaries for the military and police, nor did she call for salary cuts for these groups.

"These claims, along with other misleading information, are baseless,” the ministry stated, warning that any rumors or fabricated statements “aimed at distorting fiscal and accounting policies” would be subject to legal action. The ministry further called on all parties and individuals to "avoid circulating unverified information."

Earlier, social media platforms circulated a statement allegedly made by Minister Sami, in which she announced, “The reason the salary scale hasn't been implemented and funds have not been allocated is the [high] salaries of the army, police, and the Popular Mobilization Forces. Because of them, there is a budget deficit, and their salaries need to be reduced from 1.6 million to one million dinars in order to implement the new salary scale.”