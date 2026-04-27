Iraq bans use of its territory for attacks, warns of “military penalties”

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministerial Council for National Security decided on Monday to prohibit any attempts to target the country or use its territory to launch attacks against neighboring states or diplomatic missions, describing such acts as "terrorism."

In a statement following its third regular meeting, chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the council affirmed it would confront any group operating outside state authority and pursue those responsible through legal channels. It also reiterated the government’s commitment to restricting arms to state control.

On the protection of diplomatic missions, it stressed that any violation of the safety and security of diplomatic facilities is “unacceptable and unlawful,” adding that the government will take firm military, security, legal, and administrative measures against perpetrators.

The council called for intensified coordination and communication with neighboring and regional countries to reduce tensions and promote stability, emphasizing dialogue as “the primary approach to safeguarding Iraq’s national interests and strengthening its regional role.”

It also urged enhanced intelligence-sharing and tighter security coordination to counter cross-border threats while supporting joint regional and international efforts. The statement further called on neighboring countries to “refrain from allowing their territories to be used for attacks against Iraq or any actions that violate its sovereignty, airspace, or territorial waters.”