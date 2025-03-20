Iraq denies reports of Houthi training on its territory

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command denied reports that the Houthi group in Yemen is using a camp in the al-Khales area of Diyala province for training purposes.

The statement emphasized that the report was "completely false" and urged media outlets to “ensure accuracy in their reporting.”

The denial comes after Foreign Policy magazine published a report earlier in the day alleging that forces from the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) had been sent to Yemen to assist the Houthis. The report also claimed that the Houthis were trained in a PMU camp located in Khales, Diyala.

According to the report, the area where "Houthi elements are training is controlled by the Hezbollah Brigades (Kateb Hezbollah)," adding that the trainers were PMU fighters who had been deployed to Yemen over the past three to four months to teach local fighters combat techniques, drone operations, and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks.

Foreign Policy further stated that "the mutual cooperation between groups in the Axis of Resistance has enhanced the Houthis’ military capabilities and operational tactics, enabling them to continue threatening vital maritime shipping routes."