Iraq denies armed clashes on Syria border

Shafaq News/ Reports claiming that armed clashes occurred on the Iraq-Syria border are "inaccurate," said Iraq’s Joint Operations Command (JOC) on Thursday.

Local reports earlier circulated news of a possible incursion by ISIS elements near the border with Syria.

In a statement, the JOC denied these allegations, emphasizing that "our security forces, across all units and specialties, are securing and controlling the border with strength, supported by sufficient reserves and advanced technical monitoring resources."

“The security forces found a cave in the Al-Anbar desert containing medium weapons, launchers, various munitions, and supplies,” it added.

The command also referred to Wednesday's military operation that resulted in the killing of two ISIS members in Saladin, one of whom was wearing a suicide belt, noting that the operation was carried out through an ambush by the army and military intelligence.