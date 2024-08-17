Iraq delays employees' salaries amid funding shortages

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Mustafa Al-Karaawi, a member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, announced a delay in funding employees' salaries but assured that they are secured in the government’s balance.

Al-Karaawi told Shafaq News Agency that “delays in employees' salaries are due to a lack of funds, affecting most ministries and state departments.”

"Previously, ministries and departments paid salaries between the 16th and 18th, but now delays extend to the 26th due to financial cash shortages," he explained, adding, “Finance Minister Taif Sami confirmed in the latest meeting that August salaries for employees are secured.”

Employees in Iraq have recently complained about salaries delays, which have shifted from being paid between the 16th and 26th of each month to the end of the month.

The Iraqi government and the Finance Committee assured that employees' and retirees' salaries are guaranteed even if oil prices drop below $70 per barrel.