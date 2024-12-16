Iraq declares two-day holiday for Christmas celebration

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Cabinet has approved December 25 and 26 as public holidays for Christmas occasion.

In 2018, the Cabinet amended the national holidays law to make December 25 a public holiday for all Iraqis, regardless of faith.

Iraq's Christian population, one of the oldest in the Middle East, has faced significant decline. Once numbering 1.4 million before 2003, the community now counts roughly 300,000 due to decades of violence, displacement, and targeted attacks.