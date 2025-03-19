Nineveh, Saladin declare public holidays for Newroz

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Nineveh and Saladin provinces announced Thursday a public holiday in celebration of Newroz.

Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir Al-Dakhil ordered the suspension of work across all government departments and institutions for the day.

Similarly, Saladin declared a holiday for one of its districts to mark the occasion. Essential services and security departments, however, will continue operations.

Newroz, marking the first day of the Kurdish new year, falls on March 9 in the Greek calendar and March 21 in the Western calendar. It is celebrated as a national and cultural holiday, symbolizing renewal and unity, with traditions dating back thousands of years.