Iraq condemns Israel's ‘Iron Wall’ operation in Jenin

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Israel's continued military operations in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, describing them as “a gross violation of international humanitarian law.”

In an official statement, the ministry urged the international community, particularly the Security Council, “to fulfill its responsibilities to stop these violations and provide protection to the Palestinian people, in order to preserve the lives of civilians and ensure security and stability in the region.”

Earlier today, Israeli forces continued their military operation in Jenin and its refugee camp for the third consecutive day, displacing hundreds of Palestinians, destroying infrastructure, targeting civilians, and arresting at least 10 individuals.

In response, Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas's Qassam Brigades and Islamic Jihad’s Jenin Battalion, claimed responsibility for engaging Israeli forces with gunfire and explosives, reporting “direct hits on Israeli soldiers.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz defended the operation, “Iron Wall,” as a strategy to prevent threats in the West Bank.

Notably, violence has escalated in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, in the wake of the ongoing Gaza war, which paused on January 19, 2025, after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.