Iraq calls for de-escalation following Khamenei death

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Sunday offered condolences to Iran after the deaths of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several Iranian officials, urging an end to the war and a return to dialogue.

According to a statement from the Iraqi presidency, Rashid described Khamenei as “a pivotal figure in the history of the Islamic Republic,” pointing to Iraq’s solidarity with the Iranian people.

He also urged efforts to halt the conflict, noting that political and diplomatic solutions remain the most effective way to spare the region further suffering.

Earlier today, the Iraqi government declared three days of official mourning following Khamenei’s death. The Iranian government also set 40 days of national mourning and seven days as an official public holiday in honor of its leader, suspending state institutions and public events during the holiday period. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council described the death of the Supreme Leader as “the beginning of a great uprising against the tyrants of the world.”

The US President Donald Trump warned that if Iran retaliates for US strikes, "The United States will hit Iran with a force that has never been seen before.”