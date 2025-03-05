Iraq calls for PKK, Turkish troop exit if peace deal reached

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Turkish forces must withdraw from Iraqi territory if Ankara and the PKK reach a peace agreement, Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji said on Wednesday.

In an interview with AFP, al-Araji stressed Iraq’s stance, stating, “We do not want the PKK here, nor do we want the Turkish army. Iraq demands the withdrawal of all parties.” He added that Turkiye justifies its military presence in Iraq by citing PKK activities but has repeatedly assured Baghdad that it has no territorial ambitions.

The long-running Turkish-PKK conflict in northern Iraq has displaced residents, disrupted livelihoods, and impacted economic activities.

On Saturday, the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, declared a ceasefire in response to an appeal from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Öcalan. The move is seen as a potential turning point after more than four decades of armed conflict that has claimed more than 40,000 lives since 1984.

Turkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) expressed optimism, saying adherence to Öcalan’s call could help the country overcome decades of security challenges.

The ceasefire was widely welcomed. The White House described it as a “significant development” that could contribute to regional stability and ease tensions between Turkiye and its US-backed Kurdish allies in northeastern Syria.

In Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, political leaders also endorsed the move. Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani urged the PKK to heed Öcalan’s appeal, saying the time had come for a “peaceful and democratic struggle.” Prime Minister Masrour Barzani voiced support for a peace process in Turkiye, while Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani called the ceasefire a “significant step” toward peace and Kurdish-Turkish coexistence.