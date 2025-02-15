Iraq buries 20 ISIS members in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a government committee in Kirkuk has buried the remains of 20 ISIS militants, including senior commanders, who were killed in Iraqi airstrikes, in pre-prepared graves, a medical source from the Kirkuk Forensic Medicine Department said.

“The forensic department had received 20 bodies of ISIS members, both leaders and fighters, over the past months. The bodies were transferred by security forces following operations against the extremist group,” the source told Shafaq News, adding that DNA testing and forensic examinations were conducted on all 20 bodies to establish their identities.

A committee comprising officials from the Kirkuk Municipality, the Kirkuk Health Department, the Religious Affairs Committee of the Provincial Council, and the Directorate of Endowments oversaw the burial process at Banja Ali Cemetery, located 20 kilometers southeast of Kirkuk.