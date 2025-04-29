Iraq backs continued NATO advisory mission

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji on Tuesday reaffirmed the federal government’s support for the continued presence of NATO’s advisory mission in the country.

According to a statement from his office, al-Araji met in Baghdad with Lieutenant General Lucas Schreurs, Commander of NATO Mission Iraq, along with an accompanying delegation.

The meeting covered key issues on the agenda for the upcoming second round of the high-level strategic dialogue, scheduled to be held in Baghdad in the second half of May.

“Discussions also focused on enhancing long-term training programs, supporting Iraq’s ministries of defense and interior, and reviewing progress in NATO’s capacity-building efforts.” Both sides also explored avenues to broaden strategic-level support.

Al-Araji emphasized that the Iraqi government remains committed to the ongoing work of the NATO advisory mission, noting that its efforts should align with the needs of Iraq’s security institutions.

NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) is a non-combat advisory and capacity-building initiative launched at the NATO Summit in Brussels in July 2018, following a request from the Iraqi government. The mission, formally established in October 2018, works with the Iraqi authorities to build sustainable, inclusive, and effective armed forces and security institutions capable of maintaining stability, combating terrorism, and preventing the resurgence of ISIS.