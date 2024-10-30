Iraqi PM Al-Sudani calls for increased training and advisory cooperation with NATO

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed Baghdad's desire to strengthen training and advisory cooperation between NATO and the Iraqi armed forces.

During his meeting with NATO Mission Iraq Commander Lieutenant General Lucas Schreurs, al-Sudani discussed security and military cooperation between Iraq and NATO member countries following the end of the Global Coalition's mission against ISIS.

The Prime Minister reviewed the outcomes of the high-level meeting between Iraq and NATO in Brussels last August and directed the formation of a joint committee, chaired by the Iraqi National Security Advisor, to discuss all cooperation frameworks.

Furthermore, Al-Sudani expressed “Iraq's interest in moving towards bilateral cooperation with NATO member countries involved in the Global Coalition and enhancing joint training and advisory efforts with the Iraqi armed forces,” noting that “our forces have reached advanced levels of technical and operational effectiveness.”

Al-Sudani also addressed the evolving security situation in the region, highlighting the ongoing "Zionist aggression" against Gaza and Lebanon, which reportedly threatens regional peace and aims to expand the conflict. He emphasized the need for international organizations, UN bodies, and global powers to fulfill their roles and responsibilities in halting the "aggression" and preventing “the genocide of the resilient Palestinian people.”