PM Al-Sudani, NATO SG discuss cooperation and security

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and his accompanying delegation.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, the meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Iraq and NATO in areas related to capacity building and support for the Iraqi Armed Forces, particularly in advisory roles and training.

The meeting also addressed regional developments, including the status of ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as updates on the situation in Syria.

The statement added, “The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of continued engagement to strengthen cooperation with NATO within its advisory mission in Iraq.”

Regarding NATO's advisory mission, the PM noted Iraq's interest and its cooperation in areas like training, planning, and exchanging expertise. He also discussed Iraq's ambitious defense industry program, supported by the government, and expressed the country’s desire to collaborate with NATO in the field of military industries, particularly in defense equipment, to enhance security and deter potential aggression.

“He highlighted Iraq’s ongoing political stability, economic growth, and recovery, which enable the country to play a leading role in the region. He also reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to maintaining a balanced position despite challenges while safeguarding its national interests and supporting regional stability efforts,” the PM’s media office pointed out.

For his part, NATO's Secretary General praised Iraq's progress and extended an official invitation to Al-Sudani to attend an upcoming NATO summit in Brussels and deliver a speech on Iraq's behalf.

The statement proceeded, “He also commended the Iraqi government’s efforts in achieving security, stability, and growth, reaffirming NATO’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Iraq, particularly in the defense industry sector.”