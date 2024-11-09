Iraq asserts opposition to using its airspace for attacks on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji met with the Iranian military attaché in Baghdad at his office.

According to a statement from Al-Araji's media office, “the two discussed enhancing the security and stability of both countries, activating memorandums of understanding for border control, and continuing cooperation in combating terrorism and smuggling.”

Al-Araji reaffirmed “Iraq's firm stance against the use of Iraqi airspace to attack Iran or any other neighboring country,” referring to Israel's recent use of Iraqi airspace in its assault on Iran.