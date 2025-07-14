Iraq accuses Kurdistan Region of noncompliance with export deal

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, has accused the Kurdistan Region of failing to comply with a key agreement on oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan, according to a member of the parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee.

Committee member Bahauddin Nouri told Shafaq News on Monday that the minister’s remarks came during a parliamentary session to address the Kurdistan Region’s oil file and the status of negotiations with the federal government. “According to the minister, there are still unresolved differences — particularly over local consumption and the handover of oil revenues to Baghdad.”

Nouri added that although the Ministry of Oil has finalized all necessary technical and legal preparations to resume exports via the Ceyhan pipeline, the Kurdistan Region “has not adhered to the terms outlined in Article 12 of the federal budget law.” He also noted that the Region refused to allow the entry of an international consultancy firm designated to oversee the process.

A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government is expected to arrive in Baghdad within the next 24 hours to discuss proposals and attempt to reach a new agreement.