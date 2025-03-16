Iraq, Turkiye plan to double electricity capacity

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadhil welcomed Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar with the Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Anil Bora Inan in Baghdad to discuss cooperation prospects in the energy sector.

According to a statement, Fadhil confirmed that the Ministry of Electricity had completed preparations to increase the supply capacity through the Iraq-Turkiye power link to 600 megawatts. He also proposed forming a joint high-level technical committee to follow up on the implementation of agreements.

For his part, the Turkish minister announced that the coming months would see a doubling of supplies via the shared line, stressing Ankara’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with Baghdad in the energy sector.

The joint electricity link (Kask – Cizre 400 kV) began operation in July, currently supplying Iraq with 300 megawatts.

Earlier today, Bayraktar arrived in Baghdad, where he was welcomed by the Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul-Ghani.