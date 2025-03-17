Iraq, Turkiye: Powering up cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar in Baghdad to discuss energy cooperation, water resources, and regional trade projects.

A statement from Al-Sudani’s office affirmed Iraq’s commitment to expanding collaboration with Turkish companies, particularly in the energy sector. “We are working to diversify energy sources, including increasing electricity imports through cross-border interconnection,” Al-Sudani said, highlighting efforts to advance the Strategic Development Road project and enhance water management to ensure stable inflows.

The Iraqi PM also reiterated Iraq’s ongoing negotiations with foreign oil companies to resolve technical issues and resume oil exports from the Kurdistan Region.

Bayraktar, in turn, emphasized Turkiye’s interest in expanding cooperation, particularly in refinery projects and the petrochemical industry. He also underscored Turkiye’s role in facilitating Iraqi oil exports through the Ceyhan port, noting investment opportunities linked to the Strategic Development Road project.

Irak ziyaretimiz kapsamında Irak Başbakanı Sayın Muhammed Sudani ile bir görüşme gerçekleştirdik.Görüşmemizde enerji alanındaki iş birliğimizi derinleştirme ve bölgesel enerji güvenliğine katkı sağlama noktasında yapılabilecekleri değerlendirdik. Irak’a mevcut elektrik… — Alparslan Bayraktar (@aBayraktar1) March 16, 2025

On Sunday, Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein met with Bayraktar, where they agreed to double Turkiye’s electricity supply to Iraq and discussed the potential import of Turkish gas to support Iraq’s power generation.

Separately, Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadhil held talks with the Turkish official to strengthen electrical interconnection between the two countries.