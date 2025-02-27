Iraq, Switzerland sign agreement to prevent double taxation

Shafaq News/ Iraq and the Swiss Confederation signed an initial agreement to prevent double taxation and tax evasion on income and capital to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

Iraq’s Ministry of Finance stated, on Thursday, that Mohammad Hamza Mustafa, Director General of the Legal Department and Acting Director General of the General Tax Authority, led the Iraqi delegation in the negotiations. The talks included senior officials, financial and legal experts, and a representative from the Iraqi Fund for External Development.

“The agreement seeks to create a favorable investment environment and reduce tax burdens on Swiss companies and investors, fostering trade and economic ties,” the ministry noted, adding that Switzerland’s expertise in tax collection could help attract Swiss capital—one of the key investment sources in the Middle East—boosting Iraq’s economic development.

Furthermore, On February 21, Oman and Iraq signed an agreement in Muscat to eliminate double taxation and remove tax barriers for investors.