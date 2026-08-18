Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed the importance of resolving differences through peaceful means amid a renewed Saudi invitation to Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to visit Riyadh.

During a phone call on Tuesday, Hussein underlined the need for continued coordination between the two countries and to prevent tensions from spreading further across the region.

Saudi intelligence chief Khalid bin Ali al-Humaidan invited on Aug. 7 al-Zaidi to visit the kingdom, a trip that was originally scheduled for late July but cancelled following joint US-Saudi airstrikes on Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq on July 29 that killed more than 20 PMF fighters.