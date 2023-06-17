Iranian President, Saudi Foreign Minister Discuss Regional and International Developments

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday held talks on regional and international developments, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that the meeting took at the presidential palace in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The conversation began with the Saudi Foreign Minister conveying greetings from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister.

The Saudi leaders extended their wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Iranian government and its people, SPA said.

In reciprocity, President Raisi extended greetings to the Saudi monarch and the Crown Prince, wishing the government and people of Saudi Arabia continued prosperity and wellbeing.

The dialogue also explored bilateral relations, and strategies to enhance and develop these in various domains, in a way that fulfills the aspirations of both nations and their fraternal people.

Talks touched on regional and international developments and the efforts made in this regard, the statement said.