Iraq, Kuwait to begin negotiations on outstanding issues: Iraqi FM

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced, on Thursday, that negotiations between Iraq and Kuwait to resolve outstanding issues will begin soon.

The announcement followed Hussein’s meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, in Washington, according to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.

Hussein highlighted that recent meetings between Iraqi and Kuwaiti delegations in New York have paved the way for a new round of talks, emphasizing that “dialogue is the best path to settling unresolved matters, and Iraq is preparing to initiate negotiations to reach final agreements.

He also informed the US about Iraq’s efforts in addressing these issues, affirming the Iraqi government’s commitment to making tangible progress that would contribute to regional stability.

Barbara Leaf expressed US support for Iraq’s efforts to resolve regional conflicts, stressing the importance of dialogue in avoiding escalation and ensuring stability in the Middle East.

“Both sides agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions and strengthen Iraq-US cooperation in various fields,” the statement added.