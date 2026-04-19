Iraq: Israel Somaliland envoy could fuel territorial disputes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected Israel’s appointment of a diplomatic representative to Somaliland as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and international law.

The ministry said the step reflects “intentions to encourage conflicts and disputes within states” and constitutes a “rejected precedent” that undermines the principles of territorial integrity.

Iraq remains “firm” in support of Somalia’s unity and sovereignty, it added, rejecting any unilateral measures affecting its territorial integrity.

Israel’s move follows its December 2025 recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, making it the first UN member to formally recognize the breakaway region and moving toward full diplomatic relations. The decision triggered condemnation across Arab and Islamic countries, which view the step as a breach of Somalia’s unity and international norms.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but lacks broad international recognition, with Israel remaining the only UN member state to recognize it.