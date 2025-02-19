Iraq, Iran boost border control with expanded data exchange

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Iran have agreed to expand their electronic data exchange system for travelers and goods, aiming to simplify procedures and strengthen border control, the Iraqi Border Crossings Authority announced on Wednesday.

Alaa al-Qaisi, spokesperson for the authority, stated that the authority's president met with the Iranian ambassador Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh to agree on broadening the data exchange mechanism.

The enhanced system will cover Iranian visitors during major religious events as well as goods and trade transactions. Additionally, the agreement calls for identifying new gate locations at border crossings, facilitated through coordination between specialized engineering teams via official liaison points.

In 2024, the border between Iraq and Iran witnessed significant movement. Hundreds of thousands of travelers crossed for religious pilgrimages, trade, and tourism, with peak periods during major events such as the Arbaeen pilgrimage and other Shiite observances when millions of Iranian pilgrims traveled to holy sites in Najaf and Karbala.

Border crossings including Mehran, Shalamcheh, and Zurbatiyah experienced heavy traffic. Daily cross-border movement also remains robust due to regular trade and tourism activities.