Iraq 2025 Elections: Special voting begins

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s special voting for the 2025 parliamentary elections began on Sunday morning, with polling stations opening at 7:00 a.m. and scheduled to close at 6:00 p.m. under the full supervision of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and accredited observers.

The special vote allows members of the security, defense, and service sectors, along with internally displaced persons (IDPs), and detainees in eligible facilities to cast their ballots ahead of the general election day.

According to the Commission, the process covers 1,313,980 voters, who are casting their ballots at 809 designated polling centers across the country.

The commission added that voting is taking place under strict monitoring by domestic and international observers, with electronic verification systems in use to ensure transparency and prevent duplication.

The general voting for all eligible Iraqis is set for Tuesday, 11 November 2025, when more than 20 million registered voters are expected to choose the 329 members of the Council of Representatives.

