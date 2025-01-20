Iranian universities to open branches in Iraq next year

Shafaq News/ Tehran and Baghdad have agreed to establish branches of Iranian universities in Iraq, Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei Sarraf, announced on Monday.

According to Iranian media outlets, Sarraf revealed that Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST), Sharif University of Technology, and Ferdowsi University of Mashhad are among the institutions planning to open campuses in Iraq. “Agreements have already been signed with several Iranian universities, and initial steps to establish campuses in Iraq have been completed,” he said.

“The project is set to be finalized next year, with the branches poised to enhance educational and scientific collaboration between the two nations.”

Sarraf highlighted the importance of science and technology parks in reducing migration and fostering local opportunities. “By enhancing these parks, we aim to support a knowledge-based economy, create jobs for youth and graduates, and advance national development,” he explained.

“Iraqi officials have toured our facilities and expressed a desire to establish similar projects in their country,” Sarraf noted during a recent visit to Iraq with university and science park officials.

Notably, the Iranian minister arrived in Iraq last week to attend the Second Iran-Iraq Science Week held at the University of Karbala in the Iraqi city of Karbala from January 18 to 20.