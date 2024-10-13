Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Iraq for a brief visit

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Baghdad at noon on Sunday for a brief official visit, during which he will meet with Iraqi officials to discuss the latest regional developments.

“Continuing FM Dr. Araghchi's consultations with Islamic countries regarding the escalating situation in the region caused by the genocide and attacks by the Israeli entity in Gaza and Lebanon, we have arrived in Baghdad,” the new spokesperson for the Iranian FM, Esmail Baghaei, wrote on X.

Araghchi’s brief visit, lasting only a few hours, will include meetings with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Following his visit to Iraq, Araghchi will head to the Omani capital, Muscat, to continue the regional consultations he began last week.

On Saturday, an Iraqi source told our agency that Araghchi’s visit to Baghdad aims to discuss regional security developments and emphasize the importance of preventing the escalation of conflict.

Recently, the Iranian foreign minister visited Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon as part of consultations and coordination to halt the Israeli aggression and genocide in Gaza and Lebanon.