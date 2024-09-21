Iran's Ilam customs: Exports to Iraq and other countries exceed $600 million

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Sohrab Kamari, the director general of Ilam Province Customs, announced the export of goods valued at over $600 million from the Mehran border customs to Iraq and other countries.

Iranian news outlets reported Kamari stating, "In the past five months 2024, goods worth $637,174,000 were exported from Mehran customs to Iraq and other countries, amounting to 1,151,000 tons."

Kamari added that the main export items included various petrochemical products, electricity generation equipment, construction materials, tiles and ceramics, metal and plastic products, and agricultural goods.

In May 2024, the Iraqi General Authority of Customs and its Iranian counterpart signed a new agreement to facilitate customs procedures between the two countries.

Additionally, Iraq secured the third position in trade exchanges with Iran among its 15 neighboring countries, totaling approximately $20 billion in the first four months of 2024, a 6% increase in value compared to last year, according to statistics and data from Iranian customs.