Iran expresses readiness to participate in construction and engineering projects in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq, declared his country’s willingness to participate in “construction and engineering projects” in Iraq during a meeting with Iraq's Minister of Reconstruction and Housing, Bangen Rekani.

The two officials discussed avenues to enhance cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the realm of development projects.

On Thursday, Al-Sadeq emphasized the “expertise of the Islamic Republic's technical and engineering companies” across various construction and building fields, according to official Iranian media.

For his part, Rekani affirmed the capabilities of Iranian companies in infrastructure projects, stating Iraq’s readiness to “benefit from their expertise” in executing various initiatives within the country.

Earlier this month, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed 14 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in Baghdad, focusing primarily on various joint projects to strengthen bilateral ties. The agreements covered cooperation in sectors such as education, cultural exchange, and vocational training, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of these projects in fostering mutual benefits and economic development.