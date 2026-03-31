Iran consul claims Israel seeking land in Iraq

Shafaq News- Najaf

Iran’s consul in Najaf claimed Israel is seeking to acquire land in Babil province, warning that Iraq is part of a broader “Greater Israel” project.

Saeed Sedeen said Israeli efforts to purchase land in the al-Kifl area date back decades, arguing the plan was previously blocked by a 1938 religious ruling that prohibited such transactions. He accused Israel and the United States of pursuing “expansionist goals” in the region and framed recent strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites in Iraq as part of that strategy.

“The PMF is a key pillar of Iraq’s strength,” Sedeen described, adding that its positions have been repeatedly targeted despite being part of the state’s security structure.