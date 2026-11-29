Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has backed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's measures to fight corruption and strengthen security and stability, Iraq's national security adviser, Qasim al-Aboudi, said after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Sunday.

The two sides discussed Iraq's border crossings, al-Zaidi's plans to deploy Iraqi forces to secure the borders, the presence of Iranian opposition groups on Iraqi soil, and informal crossings outside federal control, according to a statement from al-Aboudi's office.

Al-Aboudi reaffirmed that Iraq would not allow its territory or airspace to be used to threaten the security of any neighboring country.

Al-Zaidi's crackdown on oil smuggling has put him at odds with the Iran-aligned Kataib Hezbollah over Jurf al-Sakhr, and with the Kurdistan Region over his decision to bring its border crossings under federal control. Federal border guards closed the Pashta crossing between Kurdistan and Iran on Thursday.

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