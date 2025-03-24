Iran: Our oil sales follow recognized standards

Shafaq News/ Iranian oil sales comply with all accepted standards and norms in oil transactions, Deputy for International and Commercial Affairs at Iran’s Oil Ministry Ali-Mohammad Mousavi affirmed on Monday.

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul-Ghani had reportedly accused Iran of using "forged Iraqi documents" following the detention of Iranian oil tankers in the Gulf by US forces.

In response, Mousavi indicated that Abdul-Ghani's statements were conveyed “incompletely,” as they were based on claims attributed to American officials, according to Iranian media outlets.

"It is clear that this allegation from US officials aligns with Washington's unlawful and unjustifiable policy, which seeks to make baseless accusations and exert pressure on the Iranian people, thereby undermining its credibility and legitimacy," the official clarified, referring to the maximum pressure policy imposed by US President Donald Trump to cut Iran’s oil export revenues and limit its ability to develop a nuclear weapon.