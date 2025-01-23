ISIS video in Iraq’s Al-Tarmiyah is old: Source

Shafaq News/ The recently circulated video allegedly related to ISIS in the Al-Tarmiyah area, north of Baghdad, is "old,” an Iraqi security official confirmed on Thursday.

The official, on condition of anonymity, told Shafaq News, "The ISIS video is from a previous incident and is not related to the recent event in Al-Tarmiyah."

On Tuesday, an ammunition depot exploded in Al-Tarmiyah, resulting in the deaths of three officers, including the National Security Chief in the region, and injuries to four others, including army and National Security Service (INSS) personnel.

The explosion occurred during a joint operation by the Iraqi Army and the INSS, following intelligence reports about the presence of ISIS elements and a hidden ammunition cache in the area.

In response to the incident, Iraqi MP Mustafa Sand stated that ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the Security Media Cell later announced that the explosion was due to a "technical error.”