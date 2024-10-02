IRI strikes northern Israel

Shafaq News/ The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)" announced, on Wednesday, that it had launched drone attacks on three targets in northern Israel.

In a statement, the group declared, "We attacked three targets in three separate operations in the north of the occupied territories using drones."

The statement provided no further details on the nature or impact of the attacks.

Since October 7, IRI has attacked Israeli targets and US bases in Iraq and Syria as part of its "commitment to resisting occupation, supporting the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and responding to the massacres inflicted by the occupying forces (Israel) on civilians, including children, women, and the elderly," positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions.