Iraqi Resistance intensifies attacks on Israel, targets positions in Eilat

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced that its fighters targeted Israeli positions in Eilat.

According to a statement, the group said it utilized multiple drones to attack four “vital locations in the occupied territory of Eilat (Um al-Rashrash).”

Within 48 hours, IRI released ten statements regarding its operations.

The Islamic Resistance affirmed its determination to escalate operations “against enemy strongholds in the face of ongoing violence against civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.”

Earlier today, the group hit a “vital” site in northern Israel with drones.

Recently, the Iranian-aligned group has intensified its operations against Israel, which is waging a massive war against Palestine and Lebanon, resulting in thousands of deaths, tens of thousands of injuries, and millions displaced.

The Associated Press reported on Friday that US military officials indicated Israel is "facing daily drone attacks from Iraq launched by armed groups backed by Iran, forcing American forces and partners to intercept these drones."

An American defense official and a regional security official—quoted by the agency without revealing their names—described the launch of these drones as a "problem since the Al-Aqsa Flood attack carried out by Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023," and clarified that it is not a retaliation by Iran for last week's Israeli strikes.

Despite this, they noted, "the number of drone attacks has increased in recent weeks." The regional security officer reported, "There have been an average of about five launches per day from within Iraq targeting Israel by Iran-aligned militias."